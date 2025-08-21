Princess Diana passed on golden steps to sons to crack life code

Princess Diana gave key lessons to her sons through examples of her life.

The former Princess of Wales, who passed away in a 1997 Paris accident, showed sons Prince William and Harry the rewards of Royal service.

Patrick Jephson, Princess Diana’s former private secretary, told PEOPLE: “If they study Princess Diana’s life carefully—and I hope they often do — William, Harry and their advisers will know that she left them many good examples to follow and also a few important warnings to heed.

He added: “Public affection and the rich rewards of royalty must be earned with self-sacrifice and service.”

“I’m sure they are grateful that every day she can still guide, comfort and inspire them along the difficult path they were born to follow,” added the royal equerry.