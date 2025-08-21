King Charles includes Princess Beatrice's stepson in royal family holiday

King Charles extends invitation to Princess Beatrice's stepson at Balmoral

King Charles has welcomed Princess Beatrice’s stepson at the royal family’s gathering.

According to a report by The Mail, the King extended an invitation to his niece’s stepson, Christopher Woolf ‘Wolfie’ Mapelli Mozzi, as the royal family got together for their annual summer retreat at Balmoral Castle in Scotland.

Insiders told the outlet that Wolfie, 9, joined Beatrice and his father Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, at the King’s private Aberdeenshire estate.

“He will enjoy a wonderful holiday of outdoor activities such as wild swimming and cycling,” a family friend shared about Wolfie.

It is worth mentioning that it is a significant moment for Wolfie as he is being introduced to public and family royal life.

Earlier this year, Wolfie attended Lionesses’ victory parade on The Mall outside Buckingham Palace alongside his father and stepmother, the Princess of York.

It is worth mentioning that Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson are also at Balmoral. Meanwhile, their daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, are expected to join them with their families in the coming days.

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi tied the knot in 2020. Edoardo shares Wolfie with Dara Huang and two daughters, Sienna and Athena with the Princess of York.