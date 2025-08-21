Dakota Johnson reveals long-hidden bond with Madonna

Dakota Johnson reveals her 'weird' friendship with Madonna

Dakota Johnson finally opened up about her long-hidden connection with Madonna.

In a recent chat with E! News, the 35-year-old actress revealed her bond with Madonna that goes back decades.

This came after a photo of Dakota with Madonna, Dave Chappelle, and music manager Guy Oseary taken at a birthday party for Tom Cruise’s agent went viral last month.

Dakota confessed that her friendship with Madonna is not new. “We’ve been like weird friends for a while. I really love her.”

The Fifty Shades of Grey star described the Queen of Pop as magnetic, noting, “She has an energy to be near that is so beautiful and so wild. It’s just like cool that she even wants to talk to me.”

They connected first time when Madonna starred alongside Dakota's former stepfather, Antonio Banderas, in Evita back in 1996

“I met her when I was really young because she did a movie with my stepfather, and then I got to know her later ‘cause we were gonna work together on something and we’ve always kind of circled each other,” Dakota explained.

Though Dakota's mother, Melanie Griffith, parted ways from Banderas in 2014, she has kept close ties with Madonna.