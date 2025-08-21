Ozzy Osbourne's family thinks his documentary is 'ghoulish and cynical'

Ozzy Osbourne’s family raises concerns about the documentary

Ozzy Osbourne's BBC documentary was pulled just hours before airing on August 18, 2025.

It was reported that due to the family's request, the documentary, titled, Ozzy Osbourne: Coming Home has been postponed.

The film will showcase an intimate look at the late Black Sabbath frontman Ozzy's final months. Ozzy passed away at the age of 76 in July, 2025.

However, insiders told RadarOnline that the family branded the documentary 'sick, ghoulish, and cynical.'

An insider stated, "The family felt the whole thing had been rushed and turned into something ghoulish. It looked like the BBC wanted to beat a rival film to air rather than focus on Ozzy's story."

"Ozzy's wife Sharon and her kids thought the emphasis was wrong – instead of being a celebration of his life and career, it came across as a grim and cynical way to get viewers," they added.

It is worth mentioning that BBC spokesperson revealed that the Ozzy Osbourne: Coming Home was simply "moved in the schedules."

The statement read, "Our sympathies are with the Osbourne family at this difficult time. We are respecting the family's wishes to wait a bit longer before airing this very special film."

"The new [transmission] date will be confirmed shortly," they added.