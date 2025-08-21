Nicole Kidman embraces her natural curls in rare snaps

Nicole Kidman flaunts her natural curls during family vacation

Nicole Kidman is embracing her natural curls during her Croatia family vacation, a departure from her usual sleek, strawberry-blonde red carpet style.

The Babygirl actress, 58, treated Instagram followers to a series of summer memories Tuesday, including several snaps from a family trip to Croatia that showed off her effortless beauty.

The post drew immediate praise from fans and fellow celebrities alike, including Reese Witherspoon and Joey King, with one follower cheering, “Let the curls run free!”

Also joining Kidman on the scenic trip were her daughters Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith, 14, along with her sister Antonia and several of Antonia’s six children.

Kidman’s curls were once her trademark, seen in early films like the 1990s Days of Thunder. Over the years, the actress admitted she straightened her hair to fit industry standards but later regretted the shift.

“Why did I straighten my hair?” she told Allure in a May 2025 cover interview as she looked back on her natural look in Days of Thunder.

“That is my natural hair. Isn’t that crazy? So for all the little girls out there, embrace the curl. Do not follow in my steps and straighten your hair.”

Kidman also credited her youngest daughter with helping her reconnect with her natural texture.

“It’s taken me 40-something years, but I embrace the curl. My littlest daughter has the same hair. She likes it when my hair is curly, so I wear it for her,” she told InStyle in 2020.