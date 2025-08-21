Kirsten Dunst bashes people for messing up her name

Kirsten Dunst reveals how to pronounce her name

Kirsten Dunst has recently called out people who mess up her name.

During an interview with Town and Country magazine, she candidly revealed that she didn’t blame people for mispronouncing her name as she has been answering to everything including keer-sten, criss-ten, and ker-stin.

"I mean, everyone messes up my name, so I give up,” the Interview with the Vampire actress began by saying. "I don't care... I don't blame people. Like in England, they don't really say my name right.”

Referring to her Swedish-produced movie, Melancholia, she continued, "The last set, everyone was saying my name wrong. There was like Swedish people and people from Hungary. You just give up."

Meanwhile, the Hollywood actress confirmed the right pronunciation of her name which is “Keer-sten”

Before concluding, the 43-year-old actress shared, "But again, who cares? It's fine."

Previously, she revealed in an interview with Marie Claire outlet that she didn’t have the courage to speak up for herself when she had the frustrating nickname on Spiderman set.

"It was a joke,” she said, before adding, “but on Spider-Man, they would call me ‘girly-girl’ sometimes on the walkie-talkie.

“But I never said anything … Like, don’t call me that,” Dunst noted.

While she was asked would go back to the superhero movie, she responded, “Yes, because you get paid a lot of money, and I have two children, and I support my mother.”

For those unversed, Kirsten Dunst shares two sons, Ennis Howard and James Robert, with her husband, Jesse Plemons.