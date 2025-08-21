Dakota Johnson opens up about her bond with Madonna: Source

Dakota Johnson gave fans a glimpse into her unlikely bond with Madonna.

While promoting her upcoming film Splitsville with co-star Adria Arjona, the 35-year-old actress reflected on her recent appearance alongside the pop icon at a Hollywood party hosted by CAA executive Maha Dakhil.

Photos shared by Madonna on July 14 showed Johnson leaning on the singer’s shoulder while posing with talent manager Guy Oseary and comedian Dave Chappelle.

Moreover, Johnson told E! News, “I really love her. We’ve been like weird friends for a while. I met her when I was really young because she did a movie with my stepfather, and then I got to know her later because we were going to work together on something.”

Additionally, Johnson praised Madonna’s magnetic energy, adding, “We’ve always kind of circled each other, but she is an energy to be near that is so beautiful and so wild. It’s just cool that she even wants to talk to me.”

According to People, the Fifty Shades star’s connection to Madonna stretches back decades.

The Queen of Pop famously starred in the 1996 film Evita alongside Antonio Banderas, who was married to Johnson’s mother, Melanie Griffith, at the time.

Although Johnson didn’t specify what project she and Madonna once discussed collaborating on, the singer’s hit Material Girl was recently featured in the trailer for Johnson’s romantic drama Materialists.

Madonna, who last appeared on screen in 2006’s Arthur and the Invisibles and directed 2011’s W.E., is currently developing a biopic about her life with Julia Garner attached to star.

Johnson, meanwhile, is preparing to headline the upcoming adaptation of Colleen Hoover’s Verity in 2026 and revealed plans to make her directorial debut with a script by her Cha Cha Real Smooth co-star Vanessa Burghardt.

Splitsville opens in limited theaters on August 22 before expanding nationwide on Sept. 5.