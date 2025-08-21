Millie Bobby Brown, Jake Bongjovi surprise fans with major update

Millie Bobby Brown is officially stepping into a new role, motherhood.

The Stranger Things star revealed on Thursday that she and her husband Jake Bongiovi have adopted a baby girl.

Brown shared the joyful news in a surprise Instagram post, marking the couple’s first child together since marrying last year.

According to Daily Mail, the announcement came just over a year after the pair tied the knot in a private ceremony.

While the actress kept details about the adoption private, her post quickly drew an outpouring of congratulations from fans and fellow celebrities alike.

Moreover, Brown, who rose to fame as Eleven in Netflix’s sci-fi hit, has previously spoken about wanting a family of her own.

Additionally, Bongiovi, the son of rocker Jon Bon Jovi, has also been supportive of building a future together, often sharing glimpses of their life as newlyweds on social media.