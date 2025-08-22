Millie Bobby Brown reflects on being a ‘young mom': ‘It was my thing'

Millie Bobby Brown admits she always wanted to be a young mom.

The actress, who has revealed that she has adopted a baby daughter with husband Jake Bongiovi this year, says she wanted to follow the footsteps of her mother.

Speaking on the later episode of the Smartless podcast, Millie said: "My mom actually had her first child at 21, and my dad was 19. And you know, it's been my thing since before I met Jake.”

The Enola Holmesstar added: "Since I was a baby, I told my mom, like, baby dolls. I wanted to be a mom just like the way my mom was to me.”

"And my nan, my grandmother is, she was a huge part of my life. And so, yeah, I mean, Jake knows how important it is to me and, of course, I want to focus on really establishing myself as an actor and as a producer, but I also find it's so important to start a family for me personally," Millie went on.

"It's a huge thing. Jake was like, we cannot do that until we get married. So that was his thing,” she said.