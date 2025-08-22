Katy Perry unexpectedly brings Orlando to the stage

Katy Perry's priceless reaction revealed in latest show

Orlando Bloom is a former fiancé of Katy Perry, but during a recent show in the latter's Lifetimes Tour, something unexpected happened.



In the middle of the show, the Dark Horse singer brought up several fans on stage from the audience, including a person in a pink cat suit.

Interacting with others, the Grammy winner walked toward him and asked, “What is your name?”

"Orlando," the fan said, prompting a gasp from the crowd, but the 40-year-old smoothly handled the situation, saying, “Incredible.”

The pair ended their engagement earlier this year, sharing a statement that they are "shifting their relationship over the past many months to focus on co-parenting their daughter, Daisy Dove."



In other news, Katy, who is romantically linked with former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, is reportedly not interested in getting into a relationship; so is the latter.

"They had a casual first get-to-know-you date," the insider previously to People. "And although they have shared interests and plenty to talk about, dating just isn't on her radar.”

“She's stayed in touch with Justin, but there are no current plans for another meet-up,” the source added.

However, the duo, sources previously said, had an "instant connection” after their conversation.

"They are interested in each other, but it will take a while to see where this goes," the insider earlier told the outlet.

"She is traveling around the world, and he is figuring out his life now that he is no longer the prime minister of Canada, but there is an attraction. They have a lot in common,” the insider concluded.