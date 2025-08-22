Denise Richards gets emotional over divorce with Aaron Phypers

Denise Richards finally breaks silence on painful split from Aaron Phypers

Denise Richard has finally broken her silence amid her painful divorce from estranged husband Aaron Phypers.

The reality star took to her Instagram account on Thursday, August 21, to share an update on herself more than two months after the divorce filing by Aaron.

“I was just checking in to see how your summer’s been going,” she said in the video. “Mine’s been wonderful. It’s actually been s*****, but I’m going to pretend like it’s all good. I’ve actually been posting on Instagram like nothing is going on in my life, and I can’t do that anymore because there’s something obviously going on.”

The Denise Richards & Her Wild Things star said thanks to her followers for being “so kind and so supportive” amid her breakup.

“I see all of your messages, I can’t comment because it’ll be taken out and put in the press, but I just wanted to, in all seriousness, say that this has been a very, very, very difficult time,” she admitted. “It’s so hard to go through a divorce.”

“Many of you have gone through that. This isn’t my first one - this is my second one,” she noted about her previous marriage that ended in 2006. “I never thought I’d get divorced again. This is why I always say never say never.”

“I really just wanted to say thank you so much for all of your supportive, kind, thoughtful, encouraging messages because this has been a very difficult time," she added.

She concluded that “circumstances around my divorce that are difficult to talk about — which one day I will talk about when the timing is right.”