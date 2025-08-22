Margot Robbie finally recounts her last few months of motherhood

Margot Robbie finally lets fans in on her son, nine months after his birth

Barbie actor Margot Robbie has just given fans some emotional insight into her journey with motherhood.

The entire thing happened, during the 35-year-old’s interview with Entertainment Tonight.

At the start of the interview Robbie explained she has not spoken out yet because “It's like, [when] you try to explain to someone who has kids, you don't need to because they get it, and if they don't, it’s probably just really boring to hear.”

For those unversed, Robbie shares a son with her husband Tom Ackerley, and became parents sometime in October.

“So, it’s kind of like: 'It’s the best', you know?” she also added.

Whats pertinent to mention is that the duo has not even shared the name of their son, let alone and other details since his birth.

The only known news comes from a source close to the couple, and they told People, “They waited a long time to get pregnant, so it was almost unbelievable when the baby actually arrived.”

“They’ve both been settling into being parents,” they also added. Plus what helps is that “they’re homebodies so it’s been lovely to spend the time just them, at home with him. They’re so happy.”