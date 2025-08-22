Austin Butler breaks silence on starring in James Bond

Austin Butler reveals he would play James Bond in next 007 movie?

Austin Butler, who is famous for his award-winning performance of Elvis Presley in 2022’s movie Elvis, has ruled himself out to be the next James Bond.

During his recent appearance on Hits Radio Breakfast Show, the Hollywood actor candidly shared his opinion why he isn’t the right choice to replace Daniel Craig as 007.

“I love that man but no calls as far as James Bond goes,” he began by saying. “But I don't think that would be a good idea [for me to play Bond].”

Revealing the reason behind his rejection for the suggestion, the Dune: Part Two actor explained, “I'm an American, I can do an accent but that would be kind of sacrilegious."

Sharing the other option that would be right for him to be portrayed, the 34-year-old actor said, "Villain? That would be alright! I'd do that."

Butler is not only the actor who has ruled himself out of playing James Bond. Theo James, Henry Cavill, and Glen Powell have also rejected the idea of playing the role.

In a seperate interview with with The Guardian magazine, James admitted, “Everyone’s interested in that because it’s a big part of British cultural identity, but that probably wouldn’t be me.”

“I do think there are better people for that job. And, honestly, it would be terrifying: if you do that, there’s no going back. You’re opening Pandora’s box there,” he added.

Henry Cavill also seperately addressed the rumour on The Rich Eisen Show and admitted that he is too old now to play the character.

Recently, Powell also explained why he can’t play the 007 agent in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter. Because “I’m Texan. A Texan should not play James Bond,” the Top Gun: Maverick actor said.

"My family and I joke around, I can play Jimmy Bond, but I should not be playing James Bond. Get an authentic Brit for that job. That’s who belongs in that tuxedo,” Powell wittily concluded at the time by saying too.