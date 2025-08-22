Blake Lively receives heavy backlash after making big announcement

Blake Lively is receiving heavy backlash from Justin Baldoni fans after announcing her new project.

On Thursday, the 37-year-old actress announced that she was all set to act in the forthcoming rom-com, The Survival List.

This announcement came almost a year after the actress filed a lawsuit against her It Ends With Us co-star Justin.

Justin's fans seem "unhappy" with Blake's comeback to the screen, as many call for a boycott of her new project.

"Good luck to the director dealing with her drama," one of the internet users commented on Deadline's post shared on Instagram, referencing Justin's previous directorial role alongside the actress.

“I thought ‘the survival list’ was the IMDBs of other actors she’s been in movies with,” quipped another one.

Meanwhile, Blake also received support from some fans in the comments.

“You go girl!!You have a lot of fans and believers!” commented one Instagram user. “And anyone else who wants to come after me you can just take a hike because I have a right to like her and believe her as much as you have the right to dislike her and not believe her.”

The new film marks Blake's first project since she filed a lawsuit against Justin for sexual harassment on the set of 2024's movie, It Ends With Us.