Justin Bieber sparks controversy inside California restaurant: Source

Justin Bieber raised eyebrows after being spotted vaping inside a West Hollywood restaurant with wife Hailey, despite California’s indoor ban

August 22, 2025

Justin Bieber was seen vaping inside French restaurant Coucou in West Hollywood while dining with his wife, Hailey, despite California’s ban on indoor e-cigarette use.

According to Daily Mail, the pop star appeared relaxed as he enjoyed dinner with friends, with Hailey at one point holding the vape for him.

California law has prohibited vaping in workplaces and public indoor spaces since 2016.

As per the outlet, Bieber kept his look casual in a grey vest and striped hat, while Hailey opted for a sleek black long-sleeved top and styled her hair in an updo. 

The couple was later seen laughing, chatting with friends, and embracing them goodbye after the meal.

Moreover, the outing came as the pair’s marriage, once the subject of heavy speculation, is reportedly “in a much better place” following the release of Bieber’s seventh studio album, Swag, last month. 

Sources close to the couple told Us Weekly that tensions had eased since the album’s release, after a period in which Bieber’s intense recording schedule put strain on the relationship.

The couple, who wed in 2018, recently vacationed in Idaho with their one-year-old son Jack Blues, with insiders noting Bieber is in “a better mental headspace” and Hailey has remained “patient” as they continue to work on their marriage, as per the publication. 

