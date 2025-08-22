Doja Cat gives exciting album update post ‘Jealous Type' release

Doja Cat reveals album release details

Doja Cat is set to launch her album, Vie, next month!

The Paint The Town Red hitmaker has been teasing the record, her follow-up to 2023's Scarlet - for some time and she has now officially confirmed it will be released on 26 September.

"Today, I’m giving my fans access to pre-order my specially signed Vie vinyl + CD! Every week I’m dropping new, exclusive albums on my store so stay tuned for more, including the first vinyl from my “Love Languages Collection. (sic)" she wrote in the caption underneath her album’s cover art, that features the artist surrounded with roses.

This comes after the popular rapper dropped her latest record, Jealous Type, aslo sharing a music video alongside it where Doja Cat can be seen embracing 1980s pop culture themes.

The 29-year-old star also had another exciting announcement to make, as she shared the details of her first arena tour in Australia and New Zealand.

Her Ma Vie World Tour will see her perform at the Spark Arena in Auckland on November 18, before she heads to Australia for shows in Perth, Melbourne, Brisbane and Sydney.

Doja previously revealed that Vie was a "pop-driven project," telling V magazine, “I do want to be self-aware enough to admit the fact that this is a pop-driven project. I know that I can make pop music, and pop is just that it’s popular.”

"It starts to become a bit of a thing that’s viewed as a sport by people who are just bystanders to it, who enjoy it, but maybe also don’t respect it or what it is, which is just music … They see it as if this is some kind of football for girls and gays,” the Agora Hills talent added.

"Sometimes I’m surprised by what I can do now, because I could not f****** sing. I have a lot more knowledge of how to use my voice as an instrument, more than I ever have in my life,” Doja Cat concluded at that time.







