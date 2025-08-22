 
Justin Bieber's home life with Hailey sparks alarm bells

Justin Bieber released album Swag on July 11, 2025

August 22, 2025

Justin Bieber’s recently released album, Swag, has caused trouble in his marriage with Hailey Bieber.

During an interview with RadarOnline, a source candidly talked about how the couple is mending their strained marriage.

Revealing the impact of the recording album on their relationship, the source began by saying, “The intense focus and emotional toll of creating new music had put a strain on their marriage.”

Referring to the dedicationof the singer, they continued, “When Justin is in the studio making new music, he gets completely consumed and shuts everything else out.”

However, the source confirmed that after releasing the album, “There’s a sense of relief on both sides.”

“Justin’s behavior has been more relaxed. He felt a lot of pressure hanging over him and has been in a better mental headspace these last few weeks," the source added.

The album has seen a significant number of song charts on the Hot 100, the insiders shared, “He is very happy that there have been positive reviews of the album and that fans like it."

They also shared that the couple is preparing to celebrate their son, Jack Blues’ first birthday on August 22, 2025, due to this they have been “able to finally reconnect more.”

Before concluding, the source also said, “There’s still work to be done in their marriage, but they’re in a much better place."

For those unnerved, the lovebirds, who have been married for nearly six years, welcomed their son, Jack Blues Bieber, August 22, 2024.

