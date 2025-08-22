Aaron Phypers makes shocking claim against Denise Richards

Aaron Phypers alleges Denise Richards of shocking act

Aaron Phypers just claimed that Denise Richards never made the adoption of his daughter, official.

The 52-year-old businessman filed for the divorce from the Wild Things star last month after being married for six years.

In the latest court documents, filed this week and obtained by PEOPLE magazine, Aaron mentioned that Denise had him sign adoption papers for 14-year-old Eloise, who he described as his "daughter by bond of over nine years" but "failed to file them."

He also claimed that since the divorce, has been left "legally without his daughter despite raising her as his own."

"This has caused immeasurable harm and demonstrates the imbalance [Denise] maintains in this matter,” Aaron added.

This came in as a response to Denise, who adopted Eloise as a baby and also has children Sami and Lola, with ex-husband Charlie Sheen, who asked a judge to order that he and his family vacate their home in Calabasas so she could retrieve her dogs and belongings without breeching the temporary restraining order they have in place.

"I do not oppose [Denise] retrieving her undisputed personal items and her mother’s items, and ensuring the dogs’ welfare, but I oppose any open-ended access or removal beyond an agreed, itemised list,” Aaron said in response.

He even revealed how three dates were offered for her to get her items but "with conditions that protect both parties from conflict and prevent removal of disputed or community property."

It is pertinent to mention that Aaron Phyper is seeking a contribution from Denise Richards for his $75,000 attorney fees, as well as an additional $140,500 "to address arrears" including seven months of past due rent.