 
Geo News

Vanessa Hudgens admits leaning on 'Legion of Moms' amid second pregnancy

Vanessa Hudgens and her husband Cole Tucker are expecting their second child

Geo tv Royal Celebrity Geo.tv
|

August 22, 2025

Photo: Vanessa Hudgens heaps praise for Legion of Moms amid second pregnancy
Photo: Vanessa Hudgens heaps praise for 'Legion of Moms' amid second pregnancy

Vanessa Hudgens needs a little support, she knows exactly where to turn: her fellow moms.

According to the latest report of US Weekly, the actress recently discussed who does she turn to for support at Narwal’s summer soiree in Los Angeles on Thursday, August 21.

“The legion of moms is something that is so strong and something that I am so extraordinarily grateful for,” the actress began. 

“It’s like a silent brigade that’s always around who are a group of the toughest, strongest women," she added and noted, "most resilient people you’ll ever meet.”

The High School Musical alum went on to explain how meaningful that community has become for her. 

For those unversed, Hudgens revealed in July via Instagram that she and husband Cole Tucker are expecting their second child.

The couple, who wed in December 2023, already share a 1-year-old, whose name and sex they’ve chosen to keep private.

“Being able to lean on other women at this time and hear their stories and have them as kind of, like, a backbone, it’s just been really beautiful and inclusive,” she said in conclusion. 

Tina Fey wants 'Saturday Night Live UK 'to stay away from THIS 'SNL' tradition video
Tina Fey wants 'Saturday Night Live UK 'to stay away from THIS 'SNL' tradition
Teddi Mellencamp makes gut-wrenching confession as her cancer fight takes dark turn video
Teddi Mellencamp makes gut-wrenching confession as her cancer fight takes dark turn
'Matlock' star Jason Ritter teases season 2: 'My theories were wrong'
'Matlock' star Jason Ritter teases season 2: 'My theories were wrong'
‘K-Pop Demon Hunters' achieve major music milestone
‘K-Pop Demon Hunters' achieve major music milestone
Al Jardine takes a dig at Mike Love post Brian Wilson death
Al Jardine takes a dig at Mike Love post Brian Wilson death
Ariana Madix embarks on major new 'rescue' project: Report
Ariana Madix embarks on major new 'rescue' project: Report
Millie Bobby Brown's before-marriage motherhood dream exposed
Millie Bobby Brown's before-marriage motherhood dream exposed
Adria Arjona redefines the rom-com in bold new film 'Splitsville'
Adria Arjona redefines the rom-com in bold new film 'Splitsville'