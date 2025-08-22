Vanessa Hudgens admits leaning on 'Legion of Moms' amid second pregnancy

Photo: Vanessa Hudgens heaps praise for 'Legion of Moms' amid second pregnancy

Vanessa Hudgens needs a little support, she knows exactly where to turn: her fellow moms.

According to the latest report of US Weekly, the actress recently discussed who does she turn to for support at Narwal’s summer soiree in Los Angeles on Thursday, August 21.

“The legion of moms is something that is so strong and something that I am so extraordinarily grateful for,” the actress began.

“It’s like a silent brigade that’s always around who are a group of the toughest, strongest women," she added and noted, "most resilient people you’ll ever meet.”

The High School Musical alum went on to explain how meaningful that community has become for her.

For those unversed, Hudgens revealed in July via Instagram that she and husband Cole Tucker are expecting their second child.

The couple, who wed in December 2023, already share a 1-year-old, whose name and sex they’ve chosen to keep private.

“Being able to lean on other women at this time and hear their stories and have them as kind of, like, a backbone, it’s just been really beautiful and inclusive,” she said in conclusion.