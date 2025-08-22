Millie Bobby Brown's before-marriage motherhood dream exposed

 
August 22, 2025

Millie Bobby Brown had secret motherhood plan all along: Source

Millie Bobby Brown always wanted to embrace motherhood at a young age.

A source told PEOPLE magazine that the 21-year-old British actress and producer often shared her wish to grow her family at a young age even when she was single.

Notably, the revelation came after Millie, who tied the knot with husband Jake Bongiovi in May 2024, revealed she had welcomed a baby girl via adoption earlier this summer.

The insider said, "She's so young, but so focused. And she has the biggest heart. There's no doubt that she's a great mom. Pretty much everything she sets her mind to, she crushes."

"And they have really worked on creating this special family life in Georgia. She loves her farm — it's going to be such a special place for the baby to grow up," the source added.

"Even before they were married, she often spoke about her wish to be a young mom. And Jake was always on the same page. They're in it together,” the insider claimed.

For the unversed, while sharing the news of their first baby’s arrival through adoption on Instagram, the couple wrote, "This summer we welcomed our sweet baby girl through adoption. We are beyond excited to embark on this beautiful next chapter of parenthood in both peace and privacy. And then there were 3."

