Vanessa Hudgens gets candid about second pregnancy with Cole Tucker

Photo: Vanessa Hudgens 'happier than ever' second pregnancy with Cole Tucker

Vanessa Hudgens is reportedly juggling motherhood with her professional engagements.

For those unversed, Hudgens revealed in July via Instagram that she and husband Cole Tucker are expecting their second child.

The couple, who tied the knot in December 2023, already share a 1-year-old, whose name and sex they’ve chosen to keep private.

In a new chat with Us Weekly, the 36-year-old got candid about her pregnancy.

“It’s wild, man,” she began and added, “Life comes at you quick!”

However, she admitted that she has been savoring the journey.

“It’s honestly my favorite. I genuinely couldn’t be happier.”

Professionally, Hudgens has been keeping busy as well.

She recently wrapped Quiet Storm, an upcoming thriller set in the summer of 1969 during Hurricane Camille.

Hudgens stars as a romance novelist who becomes trapped indoors as the deadly storm tears through the U.S. Gulf Coast.

The actress says the project gave her the chance to stretch creatively in ways she hadn’t before.

“I did this film that I’m extraordinarily passionate about. I got to unleash sides of myself that I’ve never seen before,” she teased.

“As an actress who’s been in this industry for 20 years now, to see a new side of myself is really exciting and fulfilling. So, I’m really excited to shock everyone with this one because it’s going to be a shock," she concluded.