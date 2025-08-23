 
Jessica Biel shares touching surprise from kids amid health struggle

Jessica Biel shared how her sons stepped in with sweet surprise during her low moment

August 23, 2025

Jessica Biel shared a rare insight into her life as her sons showed up for her during a tough time.

The 7th Heaven alum took to her Instagram account on Thursday, August 22, to give a glimpse of a sweet gesture by her son Silas, 10, and Phineas, 5.

In the candid post, Jessica revealed that she was feeling unwell and her boys surprised her with a heartfelt gift to help her recover, a flower Bouquet with a sweet note on it.

In one photo, she smiled for a selfie while holding the bouquet of sunflowers, wrapped with a handwritten note that read, “We hope you feel better soon Mommy. We love you.”

In the next slide, Biel took a picture of the flowers by holding them up in the air to show her fans the note clearly.

Expressing her gratitude for her kids, she wrote, "My kids are the best.”

For the unversed, Jessica shares sons with her husband Justin Timberlake.

Earlier this year, the actress spoke about raising two sons in an interview with Elle, "Being a boy mom is a thing. You can look at another mom who has boys and you just know what she’s been through.”

