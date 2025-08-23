Ariana Madix gushes over Andy Cohen

Ariana Madix praises Andy Cohen

Ariana Madix just revealed that she “learned a lot’ from Andy Cohen.

The 40-year-old TV personality is the co-host alongside Andy, for the Love Island USA reunion show and has opened up about the valuable lessons she has learned from the 57-year-old.

"I feel like throughout the day I learned a lot from him and his ability to take charge. And not so much necessarily take charge just with the Islanders, but take charge just of what was going on. And I learned a little bit like, ‘Oh I'm allowed to do that,’ which is great,” she told PEOPLE magazine.

"We had a lot of fun together,” Ariana added.

The Vanderpump Rules star also explained how a “bad” feeling takes over her when she asks rather awkward questions from the Islanders (the participants of the show), but she understands it’s part of her job.

Ariana - who began hosting Love Island USA in 2024 - shared: "Something I remind myself of is that it's a tough question, but it's also an opportunity for the islander to give - it's usually a question that the audience has been asking.”

She continued "So, it's their moment, their opportunity to explain how they feel, how they felt in the moment.”

“So, it's a tough question and it's a hard subject sometimes, but it is something that allows them to express more deeply how they feel,” the Dancing with the Stars talent further mentioned.

Additionally, Ariana Madix admires this year’s Islanders, who are brave enough to put themselves in the spotlight and become a target of fierce public critique.

"I just want them to know, and any islander who has also left the villa this point, I just want them all to know how much I genuinely really love them and appreciate them for putting themselves out there,” she said.