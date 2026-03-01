Harry Styles BRITs comeback sparks new fan theory about One Direction reunion

Harry Styles returns to BRIT Awards after three years

Harry Styles just marked his returned to the BRIT Awards 2026 following his last electrifying performance three years ago.

On February 28, the former One Direction singer opened the big night by performing his new hit single Aperture live on stage for the first time.

Following his comeback, the 1D fans have shared their assumptions suggesting that all the bandmates might come under one roof in the next years BRIT Awards.

Considering that Harry, Louis Tomlinson, Zayn Malik and Niall Horan have come up with new music this year, fans believe that they all might reunite at the big occasion next year.

Taking it to X, formerly known as Twitter, one of the fans wrote, “Wait………. I just realized that there‘s a chance that Harry, Louis, Niall and Zayn are all gonna be at the brits next year???”

The post caught instant attention as many One Direction fans came forward to express their thoughts regarding this theory.

One of them commented, “Yeah so Harry with possibly Aperture or Kissco, Zayn with possibly Die For Me and Konnakol, Louis possibly with HDIGH, Niall with possibly Drive Safe or his upcoming album.”

Meanwhile, another internet user wrote, “Imagine they all go up against each other… It’s gonna be wild.”

2026 is turning out to be the Directioners year Harry, Louis, Zayn and Niall are releasing their new albums.