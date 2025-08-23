Brittany Cartwright gets cozy with mystery man post Jax Taylor split

Brittany Cartwright finds new love after Jax Taylor split

Brittany Cartwright has reportedly found a new love amid her divorce battle with Jax Taylor.

On Thursday, the 36-year-old TV star was seen with the tall stranger at the At Home With Narwal’s End of Summer Soiree in Los Angeles.

In the pictures obtained by The Sun, the Valley star can be seen getting cozy with a mystery man who wears a white T-shirt and dark jeans.

“It was clear he was Brittany’s date for the evening,” an eyewitness told the publication. “He was very respectful and gave them their distance to have a girls’ chat, but he only had eyes for Brittany.”

“At one point, he was seen rubbing her shoulders," the source added.

The insider further said that the man is “very handsome” but played “coy” with the TV personality.

“They were holding hands as they walked to the valet,” continued the onlooker. “Brittany looked quite smitten and was glowing all evening.”

“She appeared to be enjoying his company and they made a cute couple," the source added.

For those unversed, Brittany parted ways with Jax in February 2023, after three years of marriage.

The former couple shares a 4-year-old son, Cruz Michael Cauchi, together.