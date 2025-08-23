Vanessa Hudgens spills on ‘precious' life secrets

Vanessa Hudgens reveals ‘precious’ life lessons

Vanessa Hudgens just revealed how she has learned "time is a really precious thing."

The 36-year-old actress, who is married to Cole Tucker and the two welcomed their son together, admitted motherhood has also transformed her life.

"Balance? I don’t know her.,” she told E! News.

"Life is crazy and time is a really precious thing. I am a person of extremes - I'm all in doing one thing or another. So, I guess that's balance, if you call extremes balance,” the High School Musical star further told the outlet.

Additionally, Vanessa, who is currently pregnant with her second baby, has learned to “enjoy the moment” and “slow down” since becoming a mother.

"It's so easy to focus on things in the future. Say, ‘I'll be happy when,’ or, ‘Things will be easier when.’ But that's not what's important. What's important is the moment that is in front of you," she explained.

Vanessa also talked about how motherhood has changed her sense of style and how it now plays a huge part in her fashion choices.

The Princess Switch talent admitted she has become "chaotic and hectic" since becoming a mom and now prefers to "keep things cozy."

"I'm such a comfy girl. It's so funny because I used to be so about dressing up and themes every moment I could get. The older that I get, the more practical I get,” she explained.

"Life is chaotic and hectic. I don't need to make it any more stressful than it needs to be. So, I keep things cozy,” Vanessa Hudgens concluded.