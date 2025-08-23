BTS icon RM announces comeback: ‘Our next album'

BTS star RM announces band’s ‘next album’

RM of BTS just mentioned that he and his members are "working diligently" on new music.

The K-pop stars previously announced their highly-anticipated comeback last month and now, the leader of the band, has discussed the process of returning to the music scene after completing his mandatory military service in South Korea.

Taking to the platform, Weverse, the 30-year-old penned a message to fans that read, "It's already been a little over two months since I was discharged from the military.”

"I'm from faraway Los Angeles. I live, work, and play with the members. It's a really strange experience. It feels 'Bon Voyage Pyeongchang.' It's weird already, right... Anyway, I feel like I'm working diligently somewhere,” the Black Swan hitmaker mentioned.

Additionally, RM has promised his fanbase, the ARMY, to “commit” himself to the making of new music with members Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jung Kook.

"Making something 'together' with these friends, I'm going to commit myself to this moment. I'm going to thank you. It's our next album,” he mentioned.

The Dynamite singer continued, "I'm looking for what I'll become. Something I've forgotten for too long, the moments that are far away together. I hope that it will be a kind of beauty."

"I miss you. It's a long time... I guarantee you, I'll be there soon. I'll do my best until then. I love you,” RM of BTS concluded.

This comes after BTS confirmed their return last month, announcing plans for a new album as well as a world tour.

"We're also planning a world tour alongside the album. We'll be visiting fans all around the world, so we hope you're as excited as we are,” the Blood, Sweat and Tears band mentioned.

The new album would mark BTS’ first record since 2020 and the tour will see BTS hit the road for the first time since the Permission to Dance on Stage shows in 2022.