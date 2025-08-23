Josh Homme comments on Ozzy Osbourne's death: ‘a poetic ending'

Josh Homme talks about the demise of Ozzy Osbourne

Josh Homme just mentioned Ozzy Osbourne’s death, comparing it to David Bowie’s death in 2016, calling it a “poetic ending” to a legacy.

Sitting down for a conversation on The Evening Show with Dan O'Connell the Queens of the Stone Age front man, also opened up about his ongoing health battle on Radio X.

Dan stated, “I guess you touched on Lemmy a bit there, and I was thinking a little bit about Ozzy Osbourne as well when we were kind of prepping the interview. You did bits and bobs with Ozzy over the years. How did that affect you when he passed away a couple of weeks ago?”

“Well, I think it was such a poetic ending to a career that you just can't take your eyes and ears off of. I mean, I could watch Ozzy do anything,” Josh answered.

The Little Sister rocker continued, “Well, almost anything. But, you know, if he was squeezing orange juice, I'd be like, ‘We should watch this. Something beyond juice is coming,’ you know? I just think he's a classic. And I think his passing was poetic, and I feel for the family, because that's such a loss. But I also think that I believe that they see the poetry in that too. You know, I think David Bowie's passing was that those are two poetic ways to go.”

“Now, I know you’ve had a few medical things going on, and maybe you touch on that, maybe you don’t. But it’s been nice to see you on the promo trail over the past few months,” Dan asked.

“Oh, yeah! I feel really well. I'm doing well. I'm really… Life is good, you know? And it's nice to be able to appreciate things, you know? So, I've really had a lot of joy lately,” Josh mentioned on the program.