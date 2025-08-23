 
Jessica Biel gets wholesome 'get well' gesture from sons

Jessica Biel shares sons Phineas and Silas with husband Justin Timberlake

August 23, 2025

Jessica Biel gives shoutout to her sons for sweet gesture

Jessica Biel is feeling the love from her family as she recovers from illness.

Biel, 43, took to Instagram on Thursday with photos of a bouquet of sunflowers wrapped in brown paper, along with a message written on a napkin taped to the outside.

"Get Well Soon Mommy! We Love You!" the note read, and was surrounded by small hearts.

"My kids are the best," the actress wrote in the caption, referring to her two sons Silas, 10, and Phineas, 4, whom she shares with her husband Justin Timberlake, 44.

Her illness comes shortly after Timberlake revealed his own health struggles. Earlier this month, a family source revealed that the singer had been diagnosed with Lyme disease after quietly battling worsening symptoms for months.

“He’s not 20 anymore. But when his symptoms worsened, he realized something deeper was going on,” the insider told People Magazine, adding that the diagnosis brought clarity to a series of unexplained health issues.

On the professional front, Biel most recently starred with Elizabeth Banks in The Better Sister, which was released on Prime Video in May.

