Lindsay Lohan stuns fans with surprise appearance at 'Freakier Friday' screening

Lindsay Lohan stuns fans with surprise appearance in NYC

Moviegoers at AMC Lincoln Square were in for a major surprise Friday night when Lindsay Lohan made an unannounced appearance at a special screening of Freakier Friday.

The actress who reprises her role as Anna Coleman in Disney’s highly anticipated sequel turned heads as she stepped out in a silver, feather-embellished corset paired with sleek white satin trousers and metallic pointed heels.

She completed her look with layered pendant necklaces, a gold bracelet, and delicate hoop earrings.

According to Daily Mail, Lohan, best known for her breakout roles in Mean Girls and the 2003 hit Freaky Friday opposite Jamie Lee Curtis, greeted fans warmly, posed for selfies, and shared laughs with the packed audience.

The surprise appearance came just weeks after the long-awaited sequel hit theaters, 22 years after the original film.

Both Lohan and Curtis have been actively promoting the project, with Disney recently releasing a TikTok of Curtis urging fans to see the movie on the big screen.

Moreover, Lohan’s night out also followed a wave of attention on social media earlier this week, when she posted makeup-free selfies to her 16.1 million Instagram followers.

The fresh-faced snaps drew floods of praise, with fans urging the star to reveal her skincare secrets, as per the outlet.

Despite speculation about cosmetic procedures, Lohan has repeatedly denied undergoing plastic surgery, insisting her youthful glow is natural.

Her Beverly Hills dermatologist, Dr. Monika Kiripolsky, declined to comment on specific treatments but said patients are offered “cutting-edge” skincare options.

With Freakier Friday now officially in theaters, Lohan’s surprise New York appearance added extra excitement to a sequel fans have been waiting more than two decades to see.