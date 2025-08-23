Katie Price opens up about relationship With JJ Slater amid feuds with exes

Katie Price has declared she “won’t let boyfriend JJ Slater betray her too” as tensions with her former partners continue to escalate.

The TV personality was reportedly left “blindsided” after her ex-husband Alex Reid circulated a video of her counting cash at a time when she had been declared bankrupt.

According to Daily Mail, the video surfaced just days after her former husband Peter Andre issued a statement accusing her of spreading “baseless lies” about him.

Despite the mounting drama, Price is determined to keep her relationship with Married At First Sight star JJ Slater on track.

Moreover, the pair began dating in February 2024, and insiders say he has become a “pillar of support” during her latest round of public disputes.

A source told The Mirror, “It’s been a really difficult time for Katie, and she’s been telling people she won’t let JJ betray her too. The last thing she needs is a break-up, with everything else that’s going on. JJ has always been dependable, and she’s realised a good relationship doesn’t need all the drama.”

As per the outlet, Price is said to be seeking legal advice over Reid’s video, which was reportedly filmed in 2020, while her ongoing feud with Andre continues to dominate headlines.

The singer recently accused her of making false claims about him and their children over the past 16 years, insisting he has “stayed silent long enough.”

Meanwhile, friends close to Price say she is in a “different headspace” than during past conflicts and is intent on handling the situation calmly, as per the publication.

Furthermore, Price and Slater have not publicly commented on the matter, but those close to the couple insist the relationship remains strong despite the scrutiny.