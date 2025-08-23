Katee Sackhoff claims 'The Mandalorian' shattered her confidence

'The Mandalorian' star Katee Sackhoff reveals how THIS role left her in pieces

Katee Sackhoff has revealed she “basically didn’t work” for three years after the Star Wars series The Mandalorian left her broken and questioning her own character.

On the latest episode of her podcast, The Sackhoff Show, the 45-year-old American actress and her erstwhile Battlestar Galactica co-star Tahmoh Penikett reflected on the difficulties she endured while playing the role of Bo-Katan Kryze on The Mandalorian and how she struggled to find jobs in the last few years.

Articulating her thoughts, Sackhoff said, “I lost all of my confidence after ‘Mandalorian,’ all of it. I’ve always played two steps removed from myself, in a sense. It always felt grounded in some part of my belly, of who I was.”

“Bo-Katan is nowhere near who I am as a human being. Her life, what she wants — I didn’t understand her. As much as I understood her, I never felt her in my stomach. I never identified with her. I didn’t know how to find her,” she noted.

“My style of acting has always just been, ‘Your first instinct is the right instinct. Do that. Play the reality of the situation.’ And I’ve never really played a character,” The Flash star admitted.

In addition, the character of Bo-Katan “broke” her, as she “started doubting everything about myself. I’m not a strong auditioner on tape, and I was having to put myself on tape. I wasn’t booking anything. And for three years, I basically didn’t work, and it just destroyed my confidence.”

For the unversed, Sackhoff first portrayed Bo-Katan in the animated show Star Wars: The Clone Wars and later in the live action on The Mandalorian in 2020. Her role grew in season 3 when she co-starred with Pedro Pascal in 2023.

It is pertinent to mention that Disney is now making The Mandalorian and Grogu, which will hit cinemas on May 22, 2026, but the Another Life actress is not yet included in the cast.