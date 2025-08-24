 
Prince Harry ‘PR stunt' against Prince William is shamed

Prince Harry is called out for overshadowing Prince William

Eleen Bukhari
August 24, 2025

Prince Harry is accused of upstaging his own brother, Prince William.

The Duke of Sussex pulled a PR stunt on the 80th anniversary of VE Day after laying down his own wreath at the Burma Memorial.

Speaking about Harry, Royal expert Robert Jobson tells The Sun: “It was obviously a PR stunt. Bottom line is, if you didn't want it to be a PR stunt, just leave it there.”

"Somebody would see it. It would get passed to the press eventually.

"It was a little bit too slick. It was part of Operation Rebuild Harry.

"The King was there. It was incredibly emotional. You could see the tears in Camilla's eyes.

"It was the King's day. The Prince and Princess of Wales absolutely should have been there,” the expert noted.

