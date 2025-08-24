Prince William ‘furious' with Prince Harry amid ‘deep rift'

Prince Harry’s feud with elder brother Prince William is a matter of concern for the monarchy.

The brother, who alongside their wives are not on speaking terms to one another, are warned their problems will increase with time.

Royal expert Duncan Larcombe reveals: “There’s no doubt the feud between them is worse than ever, so much has happened and there has been so much betrayal and fury.”

He told OK! “The longer they don’t speak, the deeper the feud will get."

He continued: “Their Oprah Winfrey interview was the first big blow, so to speak, because it showed that Harry and Meghan were prepared to speak about the royals, particularly Charles and William, in a way one would never expect from another family member.

“Then Harry’s book, Spare, was incredibly damaging and made William furious because of the betrayal of family secrets.”

Speaking about Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle, the expert added: “So now Harry and Meghan have carved out their own existence in California, but they’re doing it for cash and to the highest bidder. Meanwhile, all that time in those same three years, William and Kate have been busy with duty, and haven’t cashed in on their status.”