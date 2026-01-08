Sarah Ferguson's secret email to Epstein: Latest update troubles Fergie

Sarah Ferguson might be moving on from Jeffrey Epstein scandal but the latest update on her secret emial to the convicted paedophile left Fergie shaken.

According to a new report, an email about a former personal assistant to Sarah Ferguson, who was owed nearly $60,000 (£44,619) in unpaid wages, reveled new shocking details.

The email was reportedly discovered on the desk of disgraced financier. It allegedly revealed how much money the former Duke and Duchess of York had to cough up.

The correspondence, seen on a piece of paper in Epstein's office by a photographer in 2015, was addressed to Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's previous private secretary, Amanda Thirsk.

Titled 'Settlement - John O'Sullivan', the document states an agreement of $59,933 (around £44,433) between John O'Sullivan and the former Duke and Duchess of York.

The latest reports contradict the claims that the money had still not been paid.

However, some questions still remain unanswered as to why the email from four years prior was on Epstein's desk during the photoshoot.

Andrew's former wife previously made shock admission about using £15,000 of Epstein's funds to help clear her debts to her former staff member, who was initially owed a total of £78,000.

The email read: "Dear Amanda, I have expressed my concern to you that despite all our concerted efforts I still remain unpaid.

"The financial arrangements have been agreed directly between the Duke, the Duchess and I for some two months. Yet from what I understand, there is no plan in place to pay me the $59,933 I am now clearly owed.

"I agreed to reduce the amount I am owed by the Duchess in wages from $72,596 to $59,933 in order to reach an agreement with the Duke and Duchess.

"The Duchess then emailed me, twice, to say that my offer was to receive this money lightly given the debts incurred as an acceptable to both her and the Duke.

"I did not waive my right result of this non-payment and resulting struggle I have endured to try and support myself and pay for my MBA course at Columbia."

Fergie had to issue an apology for having accepted Epstein's help after it was revealed in the national press.