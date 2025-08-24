Sabrina Carpenter celebrates major milestone ahead of 'Man's Best Friend'

Sabrina Carpenter marks one year of 'Short n' Sweet'

Sabrina Carpenter has marked a major milestone.

On Saturday, the Espresso hitmaker celebrated one year of Short n’ Sweet.

Carpenter, who dropped her sixth studio album Short n’ Sweet in August 2024, shared a carousel of photos along with an emotional note on Instagram.

In the caption, Carpenter wrote, “pausing from MBF to say happy one year of Short n’ Sweet,” referring to her upcoming album, Man’s Best Friend.

She went on to add, “one year of kiss marks, camaraderie, and being so fucking horny this album is one of my most prized possessions and brought me closer to myself as well as so many beautiful people and places.”

“Thank you for still listening every single day x thank you for coming to the shows and singing till your lungs give out, thank you for loving these songs and every damn lyric as much as i do!” Carpenter continued.

Adding, “Thank you to all my friends i got to make every song with, every video with, create the live shows with. One of the most fun years I’ve had in my whole life.”

“I’ll never take it for granted!!! Love you all infinitely SNS for life,” Carpenter concluded.

The album Short n’ Sweet features some of the hit tracks including Bed Chem, Dumb & Poetic, Good Graces, and Coincidence.

Now, Sabrina Carpenter is set to release her seventh studio album Man’s Best Friend on August 29, 2025.