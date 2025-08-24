‘Strictly Come Dancing' star arrested over heinous charge

An unnamed Strictly Come Dancing star has been arrested on the charges of suspicion of rape.

This marks the latest scandal to hit the BBC flagship entertainment show, as the show already remains under investigation after it was alleged that the some of the show’s stars consume drugs.

Last year, two dancers stepped down from Strictly Come Dancing due to “bullying” claims and contestant Wynne Evans lost all of his BBC work for a lewd remark during a publicity event.

The Sun reports that the male star of the show, unclear whether it is a professional dancer, current or former contestant or crew member, has been quizzed about a report of rape and “non-consensual intimate image abuse”.

A spokesman for the Met Police told the newspaper: “On Friday, August 22, officers arrested a man on suspicion of rape and non-consensual intimate image abuse.”

They continued, “This is a joint investigation with Hertfordshire Constabulary and while the investigation is in its early stages, we urge anyone with any information to come forward to us.”

“The arrest follows a third party ¬allegation of s**ual and drug-related offences. Enquiries are ongoing and the victim is being supported by specialist officers,” they further mentioned.

BBC has broken silence amongst all the chaos with their spokesman saying, “It would not be appropriate to comment on an ongoing police investigation.”

The new series of Strictly Come Dancing is due to launch on BBC One late next month and it was reported by The Sun that viewers would witness a new change to the series.

The new change was said to only last one week, giving celebrities one chance to switch up their dance partners.

A source mentioned to the outlet that this new change would “spice up” the show and “could also ruffle some feathers,” however, a BBC spokesperson said: “This story isn't true.”