Kate Middleton, Prince William step out with George, Charlotte and Louis: See pics

Kate Middleton, Prince William attend Church service with George, Charlotte and Louis

Kate Middleton and Prince William have stepped out with their kids Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis for a church service at Crathie Kirk.

In photos shared on social media, William was seen driving a Range Rover, as Kate sat on the passenger seat. The kids were seen sitting in the back seat.

William and Kate weren’t the only royal couple at the service. They were joined by King Charles and Queen Camilla, as well as Prince Edward, Duchess Sophie, Princess Anne and her husband Timothy Laurence.

The service came amid the Royal Family’s traditional summer vacation in Balmoral in Scottish Highlands.

The tradition has been going on since the reign of Queen Victoria, whose husband, Prince Albert, bought the property in 1852.

The sprawling estate is 50,000-acre in size and owned privately by the monarch.

King Charles, and Queen Elizabeth before him, also own Sandringham in Norfolk, England, where the royals usually spend Christmas.

This comes after Kate took a break from summer holidays to wish England women's rugby team ahead of the Women's Rugby World Cup via a social media post.

Kate also stepped out to enjoy Wimbledon on July 12 and 13 as a patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club.

At the Men’s finals, Kate and William were joined by George and Charlotte as well.