Princess Kate's Christmas guest list includes Megan, not Markle

Princess Kate honours local heroes by inviting mental health champions

The founders of North Ayrshire based mental health charity Megan’s Space have spoken of feeling “privileged and honoured” after receiving a coveted invitation to Princess Kate’s Together at Christmas carol service earlier this month.

The Copelands were among just four representatives from their region selected to attend the Princess of Wales’s annual festive gathering that has quickly become a highlight of the royal calendar.

Their invitation delivered by Ayrshire’s Lord Lieutenant, granted them a front-row seat at a service broadcast on ITV and centred on the theme of “love in all forms,” shining a spotlight on volunteers and community champions from across the UK.

The founders of Megan's Space: Rob and Jenny Copeland

Describing the evening as both enchanting and deeply emotional, the couple said it was especially moving to see Megan’s Space recognised on such a prominent national stage.

Being in close proximity to senior members of the Royal Family, including the Princess of Wales herself, added to the sense of occasion.

Her space was founded in 2019 following the devastating loss of the couple’s daughter, Megan, who died by suicide.

Since then, the charity has provided vital mental health support to young people and families work that clearly caught the attention of the future Queen.

Since its launch, the charity has become a quiet force for good across North Ayrshire, offering counselling services to those seeking help and hope.