King Charles avoids major blunder as key royal visit cancelled

King Charles, who had prominently played a role as a diplomat in international relations this year, was not always prudent when it came to sending a message.

The former Prince of Wales was expected to make an important visit but Irish premier John Bruton had warned him about an “unwelcome image” of “superiority” which would end up causing more trouble than benefit, according to new documents released by National Archives of Ireland.

It was revealed British ambassador Veronica Sutherland had sent a letter on March 7 that Charles would like to arrive in the Britannia pulling into Galway Bay on the morning of June 28, 1996.

In response, Bruton had strongly objected to the notion in a handwritten letter sharing his concerns about reviving a debate on the Treaty ports.

“I think the symbolism of the royal yacht arriving into Galway Bay is not good,” he said, with ‘good’ replacing the crossed-out word ‘great’. Will it revive arguments about ‘the ports’ in the ‘30s?” he said.

“The yacht suggests opulence and superiority. It’s not the image that should be conveyed. Why can’t the prince just fly in by plane to one of the regional airports? That would give them a boost commercially,” he continued.

“The yacht is, I think, controversial in Britain lately because of its cost. Ireland is the last place he should be bringing it.”

The trip was later cancelled after the Irish side had “had expressed concern about the risks” Charles would face if the visit went ahead without an IRA ceasefire.