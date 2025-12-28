Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis enjoy day out without Prince George

William and George stayed back while Kate, Charlotte, and Louis stepped out in Norfolk

Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis enjoyed a lovely pre-Christmas day out in Norfolk with their mum, Princess Kate, it has been revealed.

On Tuesday, December 23, the Princess of Wales took Charlotte, 10, and Louis, 7, to watch the Christmas Spectacular at Thursford. However, the eldest Wales child and future heir to the throne, 12-year-old Prince George, was apparently not in attendance, nor was his father, Prince William.

The trio’s attendance was confirmed in an Instagram post made last week by Lloyd Hollett, who appears in this year’s production.

Alongside a photo of the blue-lit stage, he wrote, “What a day… Today we were honoured by the presence of Her Royal Highness The Princess of Wales, alongside Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, who attended our matinee performance.”

No official photos were released of the royals inside the venue as it was a private family outing instead of a public engagement. The future queen and her children reportedly watched the show from a royal box.

The Christmas Spectacular is a three-hour festive show featuring a mix of singing, dancing, and more. With a high production value and a cast of 130 performers, the show is one of the largest and most beloved Christmas events in Europe.

The event runs annually from November 8 to December 23, which means that Kate, Charlotte, and Louis managed to catch the final show.