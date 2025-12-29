Andrew faces fresh scrutiny after FBI note mentions hidden Epstein tapes

Andrew accused of 'paedophilia organised by Jeffrey Epstein' in an FBI tip-off

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has been dealt another blow as his deep links to Jeffrey Epstein continue to unravel.

According to a new report published by The Sun on December 27, the former prince is referenced in claims involving alleged hidden recordings at one of Epstein’s properties.

The report states that the FBI received the tip in 2020 from an IP address traced to Norway. The message alleged that tapes were hidden inside a secret compartment at Epstein’s Bahamas home, though it remains unclear whether the recordings exist or what they might contain. There is also no confirmation that the FBI acted on the information.

The note, reportedly labelled “Federal Bureau of Investigation Official Record,” includes the claim: “Pedophilia organized by JE for Prince Andrew.

“For evidence: look for keys stored in the drawing room. There are tapes in a secret compartment of a drawer next to a Michelangelo picture of a flower vase at his house in the Bahamas.”

The Sun further reported that the informant alleged the crimes had been ongoing for 15 years. However, no evidence has emerged to substantiate the claims, and authorities have not confirmed their authenticity.

Andrew, 65, has consistently denied all wrongdoing linked to Epstein or Ghislaine Maxwell. He has largely remained out of the public eye in recent months as more Epstein Files continue to be released, including previously disclosed emails reportedly exchanged with Epstein and Maxwell.

The former prince was stripped of his royal titles earlier this year by his brother King Charles III amid ongoing fallout from the scandal.