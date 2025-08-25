 
Austin Butler open to playing role in 'James Bond'

Austin Butler, though, says he did not receive a call from the new 'James Bond' director

August 25, 2025

Austin Butler, who is well-known for his Method acting, opted himself out of the race of favourites to play the agent who will wear the slick suits and will get the 'license to kill' in the upcoming 007 movie.

“I love that man, but no calls as far as James Bond goes but I don’t think that would be a good idea [for me to play Bond], I’m an American, I can do an accent, but that would be kind of sacrilegious," he told Sam Thompson on the Hits Radio Breakfast Show.

But ruling out playing the 007 agent does not mean Austin is not open to appearing in the spy movie. Rather, the Academy-nominated star said he will appear as a "villain" if offered.

“Villain? That would be alright. I’d do that," the Elvis star mused when asked by the host.

Earlier, Glen Powell similarly shot down the possibility of playing James Bond in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

"I’m Texan. A Texan should not play James Bond," he said. "My family and I joke around, I can play Jimmy Bond, but I should not be playing James Bond."

Though the search for the next 007 agent is ongoing, as Amazon had taken over complete creative from the longstanding producers the Broccoli family after they shelled out $1 billion to acquire the franchise rights earlier this year.

