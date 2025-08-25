Kumail Nanjiani reveals painful fallout from 'Eternals' role

Kumail Nanjiani admits Marvel flop sent him to therapy

Kumail Nanjiani is lifting the lid of his experince with Marvel's movie, Eternal.

The comedian and the actor talked about the worst-reviewed Marvel Cinematic Universe movie that left him shaken and led him to therapy.

Kumail revealed that he signed on for six Marvel projects when he was cast as Kingo, believing that it would secure his career for a decade.

“I talked about how I was in this big movie. It came out right after COVID, so I had a year and a half at home to just be like, ‘Oh, when this thing comes out!'” Nanjiani shared on Mike Birbiglia’s Working It Out podcast.

“But then it came out and it got really bad reviews and it didn’t do that well. It shattered me too much. That’s when I was like, ‘Oh I need to go to therapy to figure this out."

He went on to say, “I was like, ‘Oh, this is going to be my job for the next 10 years. I signed on for six movies. I signed on for a video game. I signed on for a theme park ride. They make you sign up for all this stuff. And you’re like, ‘This is the next 10 years of my life, so I’ll be doing Marvel movies every year and, in between, I’ll do my own little things, whatever I want to do.’ And then none of that happened.”

For the unversed, Eternals was released in 2021 and became Marvel’s worst-reviewed film, earning $402 million worldwide against its $200 million budget.