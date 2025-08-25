'Harry Potter' alum Jason Isaacs opens up on hidden struggle behind his career

Jason Isaacs reveals why fame still leaves him 'starstruck'

Jason Isaacs has a humble approach to seeing his success in the industry.

The 62-year-old actor, who is nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actor for his role in White Lotus season 3, confessed to People in a recent interview at the Televerse Festival in Los Angeles that he still feels like an “imposter,” despite his career success.

"I get completely starstruck by everybody whose work I admire, and not just the other people in my category, in every category, and all the people who aren’t nominated,” the Harry Potter actor admitted. “There’s a lot of extraordinary talent around. I always feel like an imposter.”

“I will feel like an imposter on Emmy night too, and I kind of look forward to it and I’m kind of scared of it,” he noted adding that he is still "excited" to attend the show.

“I try not to think about it honestly. I don’t mean that it’s not incredibly flattering and lovely. I just know that I’ve been doing this job for a very, very long time, and very rarely do you get this kind of attention,” Isaacs explained.

“And it’s not a coincidence. I didn’t do anything better or different than I normally do. I just had a fantastic part,” he added. “Mike White creates these three-dimensional surprising human beings that behave in the kind of jagged or particular ways they do, and asks of all the actors in it to go to places they don’t normally go. And so it’s such a privilege.”