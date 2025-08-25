 
Prince Harry accused of 'regurgitating nonsense' about Diana's death

Former royal cop slams Prince Harry to use his brain

Syeda Waniya
August 25, 2025

Prince Harry slammed over Netflix Diana documentary plans

Prince Harry has received fresh criticism from a former royal protection officer.

In an interview with GB News, Dai Davies has expressed his anger at the Duke of Sussex for regurgitating nonsense about Princess Diana’s death in 1997.

“Well, again, one of the lectures I give when I’m lucky enough to go on a cruise ship, as I do now and again, is about Diana what really happened in Paris?” he said.

Adding, “And again, he regurgitates the nonsense that this summer was a conspiracy.”

The expert went on to add, “He comes out with verbal diarrhoea on occasion, and it makes me very angry.”

“He makes me angry because he has his truth, which I have no doubt he believes, or has been told to believe,” he noted.

“And then we have the real truth. As an ex-cop, I pursue the real truth and evidence it, hopefully, before I open my mouth.”

“There’s a lovely saying: engage your brain before opening your mouth. Unfortunately, Harry has a habit of not engaging that brain, if indeed he has one,” the expert said.

It is worth mentioning that this comes amid reports suggesting that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are preparing a Netflix documentary about Diana in 2027.

