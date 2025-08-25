 
Kate Middleton sparks reactions as she unveils new blonde hair

“So happy Kate Middleton is doing well!"

Mukhtar Ahmed Junejo
August 25, 2025

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton has sparked reactions from the royal fans as the future queen unveiled new blonde hair during latest family outing.

The Fox News Digital shared photos of Kate Middleton as she unveiled her lightest hair color to date when she attended a Sunday church service at Crathie Kirk in Balmoral, Scotland.

Commenting on the report, one royal fan said, “She is my favorite royal. She has more class in her little finger than any of them, especially Meghan. Beautiful with any color hair. Have fun with the color Kate, makes life more interesting to try new things.”

“So happy she is doing well! God, please bless all cancer survivors,” the other shared true feelings.

The third said, “I don’t care what color her hair is. I only wish her and every cancer survivor the best.”

The fourth reacted, “Kate would be beautiful even with no hair; she should sport whatever color she desires, and people leave her alone. The blond hair is gorgeous!”

“She will make a fine queen. Diana would be very proud of her son's choice in marriage. Prince William will bring honor back to the throne that was stained by his father,” the fifth said.

Another said, “Kate is a beautiful person with a truly wonderful spirit. She didn’t need to change her hair color, or anything else for that matter, to remain exceptional.”

