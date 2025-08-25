Royal family 'top tier' makes King Charles happy

The members of the royal family have delighted King Charles as they showed a 'relaxed unity' during their latest outing in Scotland.

This has been claimed by body language expert Judi James while speaking to the Mirror after King Charles was joined by Queen Camilla, Prince William, Kate Middleton, Princess Anne, Prince Edward, Duchess Sophie, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis for a Sunday church service at Crathie Kirk in Balmoral, Scotland.

Commenting on the royal family’s joint appearance, Judi said the royals showed a 'relaxed unity' as they attended a church service with the monarch appearing delighted to have his family close by.

"But here the entire top tier seem to be keen to signal a form of relaxed unity, employing smiles and facial expressions that make this look like a positive family outing, and devoid of the more ‘set’ royal smiles that might suggest formality.”

The expert further said, "Charles seems to have wound his window down to be more visible here and his occasionally ’chuckling’ smile suggests an appreciation of having some of his closest family members around."