Jennifer Lopez's worst nightmare begins after her record label makes unexpected move

Jennifer Lopez finds herself in the middle of nowhere?

Jennifer Lopez is said to be ‘panicking” as the record label is about to drop her after her album and documentary could not achieve anticipated success.

According to Radar Online, the 56-year-old American singer and songwriter’s record company BMG is dropping her after her album, This Is Me… Now and its documentary failed completely.

The insider told the outlet, "She can't believe this is happening to her. She can't seem to win no matter what she does and it's bumming her out."

Notably, Lopez stated that her split from BMG was mutual but the source claimed it is not the case, explaining, "It was a one-album deal, and the company was disappointed with sales and opted to part ways with her."

Per the insider, the Waiting for Tonight crooner is in “panic mode” because she has already recorded some new songs, but she will have to sign deals with a new record company to release them.

"She's demanding they find another way to release her music – she'll even go independent if that's what it takes," the source said.