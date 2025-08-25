Snoop Dogg lands in hot waters over controversial comments

Snoop Dogg makes controversial remarks over children's show

Snoop Dogg just became the target of criticism.

The iconic rapper and record producer made some confusing comments over LQBTQ+ story plots in movies that are meant for children.

Snoop was speaking on the It’s Giving podcast when he recalled a story about taking his grandson to see a 2022 film, Lightyear.

The movie was prequel spin-off to the Toy Story franchise; Lightyear followed the real life Buzz Lightyear upon which the doll from the original was based.

Lightyear did face controversy over its portrayal of a same-sex kiss, which was removed from some versions by Disney and kept in others.

Snoop mentioned that he would’ve preferred to see the movie without the “traumatic” smooch, shared between two moms in the film.

“They’re putting it everywhere,” he said, adding, “(Did she have) a baby with another woman? Well, my grandson, in the middle of the movie is like, 'Papa Snoop? How she have a baby with a woman? She’s a woman!'”

The Young, Wild and Free rapper then confessed he “didn’t come to the movies for this s**t,” further saying, “I just came to watch the goddamn movie.”

Snoop mentioned he has now become “scared to go to the movies,” saying: ‘Y’all throwing me in the middle of s**t that I don’t have an answer for.”

“These are kids. We have to show [two women kissing] at this age? They’re going to ask questions and I don’t have the answer,” he interrogated.

On Reddit, a user @Mulliganasty directly threw shade at Snoop Dogg and stated, “Racists said this kind of s**t about mixed marriages,” while MelodicChemistry40 added, “It’s really not hard to explain at all.”